China's new home prices rose slightly for a third straight month in November, a private survey showed, as the crisis-hit property sector struggles to stabilise despite a slew of government support measures.

Prices rose 0.05 percent on average from the previous month after gains of 0.07 percent and 0.05 percent, according to the survey by real estate research firm China Index Academy.

Only 38 of the 100 cities surveyed reported increases in new home prices.

China's property sector, which makes up about one-quarter of the world's second-biggest economy, has stumbled from crisis to crisis in a major blow to consumer and investor confidence, keeping economic growth from resuming a solid footing this year.

Government support for the property sector in recent months has included easing curbs on home purchases and cutting mortgage costs.