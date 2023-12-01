Palestinians in Gaza were fleeing their homes and rushing their dead and wounded to hospitals after fresh Israeli strikes, as combat resumed between Israel and resistance group Hamas following the expiry of a week-long truce.

An agreement on extending the pause in fighting — under which aid flows into Gaza had increased and scores of Israeli hostages were exchanged for hundreds of Palestinian women and children — could not be reached before the 7:00 AM (0500 GMT) deadline, with hostilities resuming immediately.

Smoke billowed over the southern cities of Rafah and Khan Younis following Israeli strikes on Friday, with deaths recorded in both places, according to hospital officials and journalists at the scene.

In Khan Younis, a group of men rushed through the streets carrying a body wrapped in a white shroud.

Sitting on a bed at the city's Nasser hospital, Amal Abu Dagga wept, her beige veil covered in blood. "I don't even know what happened to my children," she said.

A relative, Jamil Abu Dagga, said the family had been at home when the bombs started falling. "My house was destroyed, so was my neighbour's," he said from the Nasser hospital, his head bandaged.

Another member of the family, Anas Abu Dagga, 22, said the "war has returned, even more fierce."

'War on children'