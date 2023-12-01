TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye showcases environmental policies at COP28 climate summit
Türkiye's Communications Directorate presents waste management, renewable energy policies at COP28 climate summit which attracts over 180 heads of state and government from across the globe.
Türkiye showcases environmental policies at COP28 climate summit
Participants showed great interest in the booth where videos highlighting Türkiye's policies on environment, climate change, and zero waste are displayed on LED screens. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
December 1, 2023

Türkiye's Communications Directorate has showcased the country's environmental policies at the 2023 edition of the UN climate change summit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Communications Directorate opened a booth to present Türkiye's waste management, renewable energy policies and the zero-waste initiative, launched under the auspices of first lady Emine Erdogan.

Participants showed great interest in the booth where videos highlighting Türkiye's policies on environment, climate change, and zero waste are displayed on LED screens.

The Communications Directorate also displayed the books titled Türkiye's Green Development Initiative and Türkiye's Zero Waste Journey for a Habitable World.

RECOMMENDED

The COP28 climate summit is attracting over 180 heads of state and government from across the globe. Noteworthy is the substantial number of attendance requests, exceeding 500,000 participants.

The conference is set to continue until December 12 at Expo City Dubai, which the country describes as a smart and futuristic destination for business and innovation.

RelatedTurkish president to attend UN Climate Change Summit
SOURCE:AA
Explore
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia