Afghanistan's Taliban administration has appointed a former spokesperson as ambassador to China, the Taliban foreign affairs ministry has said, its first officially accredited envoy to any country since taking over in 2021.

Former administration spokesperson Bilal Karimi arrived in China late in November to take up the role, the Taliban-run foreign ministry said in a statement.

"He is the official accredited ambassador of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to the People's Republic of China," ministry spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi told Reuters, adding that he was the first such envoy since the 2021 takeover.

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of office hours. The Chinese government has not said whether it regards the move as a step towards official recognition.

Related China-Taliban ties warm with peace process, Uighur on talks agenda

'Formal recognition'