Türkiye slammed Israel's "intentional acts of violence" and killing a video journalist working from Gaza for the Turkish international news service Anadolu as a freelancer.

"Thousands of innocent people lost their lives in Israel's two-month-long massacre. The fact that there were 72 journalists doing their duty among these innocent people who lost their lives is a clear indication that Israel is deliberately attacking people's freedom of information," Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on X on Friday.

His remarks came right after Anadolu freelance cameraman Montaser Al-Sawaf was killed in Israeli air strikes.

"The international community and the media community must take concrete action without delay to stop these massacres as soon as possible.

"We once again condemn Israel's massacres and intentional acts of violence against journalists that end in death," Altun said.

He also expressed his condolences to Al-Sawaf's family, his colleagues, and Anadolu.

Anadolu cameraman killed

Montaser Al-Sawaf, an Anadolu freelance cameraman reporting in Gaza on Friday, was killed in Israeli air strikes, newly resumed after a one-week pause.

"Sawaf, his brother Mervan, and other family members were martyred during Israeli air strikes in the Ed-Durc neighbourhood of southern Gaza," Hassan Ismameh, the journalist's cousin, told Anadolu.

After being seriously injured in the bombing, Al-Sawaf had to wait for an ambulance for about half an hour, he added. Al-Sawaf was eventually transported to the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital by private vehicle after no medical teams arrived, said Ismameh.