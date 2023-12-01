The United Nations Security Council unanimously has voted to remove the final restrictions on weapons deliveries to Somalia's government and its security forces, while also ending its political mission in war-torn Sudan.

The 15-member body adopted two British-drafted resolutions: one to remove the full arms embargo on Somalia and another to reimpose an arms embargo on al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab militants.

The resolution lifting the arms embargo spells out "for the avoidance of doubt, that there is no arms embargo on the Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia."

It also expresses concern about the number of safe ammunition storage facilities in Somalia, and encourages the construction, refurbishment and use of safe ammunition depots across Somalia. It urges other countries to help.

"The lifting of the arms embargo enables us to confront security threats," said Somalia's UN Ambassador Abukar Dahir Osman.

"It also allows us to bolster the capacity of the Somali security forces by accessing lethal arms and equipment to adequately safeguard our citizens and our nation."

Al Shabaab has been waging a brutal insurgency against the Somali government since 2006.

Somalia's government had long asked for the arms embargo to be removed so it could beef up its forces to take on the militants.

Ending political mission in Sudan