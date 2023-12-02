A fellow inmate has stabbed disgraced former police officer Derek Chauvin — who killed George Floyd in 2020 — more than 20 times, US prosecutors said as they announced charges of attempted murder.

Turscak told investigators the date of his attack — Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving — was intended to invoke the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Turscak told the corrections officers that he would have killed [Chauvin] had they not responded so quickly," the complaint says.

The US District Attorney's Office in Tucson said it had charged Turscak with attempted murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

"Turscak stabbed another inmate, DC, who had previously been convicted of federal crimes in another district, approximately 22 times with an improvised knife," a statement said.

While neither the statement nor the complaint give Chauvin's full name, an official source confirmed to AFP news agency that it was the former Minneapolis police officer.

Attempted murder carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

There was no further information on Chauvin's condition.