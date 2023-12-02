Israeli warplanes have struck targets near the Syrian capital, according to state news agency SANA.

SANA, citing a military source on Saturday, said Israeli jets carried out an air attack from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, targeting sites in the vicinity of Damascus.

The state-run broadcaster said Syrian air defences intercepted Israeli missiles and shot down several of the projectiles.

"At approximately 1:35 am (1035 GMT) today, the Israeli enemy carried out an air assault from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points near the city of Damascus," the Defence Ministry said in a statement, reporting no casualties.

Property damage was reported from the attack.