Saturday, December 2, 2023

1435 GMT — Russian shelling has killed one civilian and destroyed two houses in the eastern Ukrainian town of Chasiv Yar, the interior ministry said.

Chasiv Yar is less than five kilometres west of the frontline city of Bakhmut, which Russia claimed to have captured in May after a devastating, months-long assault.

"A civilian was killed and two houses were destroyed in Chasiv Yar during the enemy shelling," Ukraine's interior ministry said on social media.

The Ukrainian army said fighting also continued around the industrial town of Avdiivka further south, where Kiev's army has been clinging on despite a renewed Russian offensive.

0922 GMT — Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses power: Ukraine

Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant lost its power supply after the last remaining line to it from Ukrainian-controlled territory was disrupted, but it has since been repaired, the energy ministry said.

According to a statement published by Ukraine's energy ministry on Telegram, one power line to the plant was disrupted late on Friday, while the last, 750 kW, line was broken at 2:31 am (0031 GMT) on Saturday.

"This is the eighth blackout which occurred at the (Zaporizhzhia plant) and could have led to nuclear catastrophe," the statement said.

The ministry said that after losing grid connection the plant turned on 20 backup generators to supply its own electricity needs.

0908 GMT — Russia's Lavrov rejects revision of goals in Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivered a blunt message to Western leaders and declared at an international security conference that his government was not prepared to “review its goals” in Ukraine.

“We aren’t seeing any signals from Kiev or its masters about their readiness to seek any kind of political settlement,” Lavrov told reporters while attending an Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe conference in North Macedonia on Friday.

“We see no reason to review our goals,” he said.