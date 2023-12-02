CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
African civil society sceptical of Loss and Damage Fund at COP28
The organisations contend that African countries experience harsh climate realities but are the least emitters, while the global North is responsible for more than 90 percent of carbon emissions.
African civil society sceptical of Loss and Damage Fund at COP28
The Loss and Damage Fund is meant to assist developing countries vulnerable to adverse effects of climate change and will be administered by the World Bank as its interim host. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Rabiul Islam
December 2, 2023

African civil society groups and climate leaders have reacted with scepticism to the historic adoption of a Loss and Damage Fund at the COP28 climate change summit in Dubai.

The organisations on Friday contend that African countries experience harsh climate realities but are the least emitters, while the global North is responsible for more than 90 percent of carbon emissions.

“The pledges sound good but they are political statements and not real money,” said the Director of Global Initiative for Food Security & Ecosystem Preservation (GIFSEP), Mike Terungwa.

“It would be great if specific time frames could be included. The pledges should not turn into emission or pollution permits from the countries pledging,” he said.

Environmental rights activist Mathews Malata predicted tough battles ahead.

RECOMMENDED

“It’s a good start, let the funds begin to flow and pledges should be significant and target the most vulnerable countries. False and temporary solutions should not come in place of just and sustainable solutions because we know whatever amount they will be paying will not cover the recovery and disaster risk reduction financing gaps,” he said.

Founder and director of Power Shift Africa, Mohamed Adow, said funding pledges are a drop in the ocean and the level announced by US President Joe Biden and climate envoy John Kerry was embarrassing.

The Loss and Damage Fund is meant to assist developing countries vulnerable to adverse effects of climate change and will be administered by the World Bank as its interim host.

RelatedCOP28: Why the stakes are higher than ever
SOURCE:AA
Explore
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Israel again breaches ceasefire with deadly air, sea and ground attacks on Gaza
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition