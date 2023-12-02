African civil society groups and climate leaders have reacted with scepticism to the historic adoption of a Loss and Damage Fund at the COP28 climate change summit in Dubai.

The organisations on Friday contend that African countries experience harsh climate realities but are the least emitters, while the global North is responsible for more than 90 percent of carbon emissions.

“The pledges sound good but they are political statements and not real money,” said the Director of Global Initiative for Food Security & Ecosystem Preservation (GIFSEP), Mike Terungwa.

“It would be great if specific time frames could be included. The pledges should not turn into emission or pollution permits from the countries pledging,” he said.

Environmental rights activist Mathews Malata predicted tough battles ahead.