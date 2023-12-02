Venezuela stated it would press ahead with a weekend referendum over the fate of an oil-rich region claimed by itself and Guyana even as the United Nations' top court urged restraint in the worsening row.

Meanwhile, regional giant Brazil, with which both neighbours share a border, said it had "intensified" its military presence amid "concern" in Brasilia over the standoff.

In The Hague, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Venezuela to "refrain from taking any action which would modify the situation that currently prevails" in the Essequibo region, which Guyana has administered for over 100 years.

The judges decided in an urgent bid by Georgetown to stop Sunday's vote but did not mention the plebiscite in their ruling.

Venezuela claimed victory, with President Nicolas Maduro saying in Caracas that Guyana and ExxonMobil, which recently found oil in Essequibo, had been dealt "a historic beating."

"On Sunday we will have a referendum," he added, waving the court ruling in front of thousands of people at the close of the campaign urging Venezuelans to vote "yes" to all five questions posed in the referendum.

There was no counter-campaign.

Guyana's President Irfaan Ali also welcomed the ruling, which he interpreted as meaning that "Venezuela is prohibited from annexing or trespassing upon Guyanese territory."

He said in a statement Guyana was committed to pursuing a peaceful, legal resolution to the dispute, adding he was confident that in its final judgment in the matter, the ICJ "will conclude that the Essequibo is legally and rightfully Guyanese territory."

'Guyana Esequiba State'

Venezuela has for decades laid claim to Essequibo, which makes up more than two-thirds of the territory of Guyana and is home to 125,000 of its 800,000 citizens.

Litigation is pending before the ICJ over where the borders should lie.

Guyana, a former British and Dutch colony, insists the borders were determined by an arbitration panel in 1899.

But Venezuela claims the Essequibo River to the region's east forms a natural frontier and had historically been recognized as such.

The dispute has intensified since ExxonMobil discovered oil in Essequibo in 2015.

Caracas called the referendum after Georgetown started auctioning off oil blocks in Essequib o in August.

Sunday's referendum will ask citizens whether or not Venezuela should reject the 1899 arbitration decision as well as the ICJ's jurisdiction in the matter.