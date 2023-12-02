Texas must move a floating barrier on the Rio Grande that drew backlash from Mexico, a federal appeals court ruled, dealing a blow to one of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's aggressive measures aimed at stopping migrants from entering the United States illegally.

The decision by the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday requires Texas to stop any work on the roughly 1,000-foot (300-meter) barrier and move it to the riverbank. The order sided with a lower court decision in September that Abbott called “incorrect” and had predicted would be overturned.

Instead, the New Orleans-based court handed Texas its second legal defeat this week over its border operations. On Wednesday, a federal judge allowed US Border Patrol agents to continue cutting razor wire the state installed along the riverbank, despite the protests of Texas officials.

For months, Texas has asserted that parts of the Rio Grande are not subject to federal laws protecting navigable waters. But the judges said the lower court correctly sided with the Biden administration.

“It considered the threat to navigation and federal government operations on the Rio Grande, as well as the potential threat to human life the floating barrier created,” Judge Dana Douglas wrote in the opinion.

Abbott called the decision “clearly wrong” in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, and said the state would immediately seek a rehearing from the court.

“We’ll go to SCOTUS if needed to protect Texas from Biden’s open borders,” Abbott posted.

Related US appeals court allows Texas to keep anti-migrant river barriers active

Legal challenge