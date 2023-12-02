Türkiye's exports have seen a record-high November figure at $23 billion, as overseas shipments increased 5.2 percent from a year earlier.

"Despite all the challenges and problems", exports grew for five consecutive months up to December, the country's Trade Minister Omer Bolat announced on Saturday, addressing a news conference in Istanbul on Türkiye's preliminary foreign trade data.

Turkish imports, on the other hand, fell 5.6 percent from the prior year to $28.9 billion in November, he added.

Thus, the country's foreign trade deficit continued to narrow in November, down 32.6 percent year-on-year to $5.9 billion, Bolat said, adding that the export-import coverage ratio rose 8.2 points to 79.5 percent in the same period.

In the January-November period, Türkiye's exports hit $232.9 billion, edging up by 0.7 percent from last year while its inbound shipments ticked down 0.5 percent to $332.8 billion, he said.