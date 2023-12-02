TÜRKİYE
Türkiye envisions new era in relations with Greece on upcoming visit
Noting that nurturing animosities is not constructive, Turkish President Erdogan hopes to usher in friendlier relations with Athens in his upcoming visit on December 7.
Erdogan acknowledged existing differences between the two countries but highlighted the potential for collaboration on mutually beneficial subjects. / Photo: AA / AA
December 2, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed hope for a fresh beginning in bilateral relations with Greece, saying he will go to Athens with a "win-win approach".

"We will discuss both our bilateral relations and Türkiye-EU relations in order to make decisions worthy of the spirit of the new era," Erdogan said while speaking to journalists on Saturday, returning from Dubai, where he attended the COP28 climate summit.

"I hope a new era begins (between the two countries). We are trying to make more friends and less enemies."

Noting the proximity and intertwined history of the two nations, Erdogan said that nurturing animosities is not constructive.

Speaking about external influences, he said that the United States supplies military equipment to Greece while withholding similar support from Türkiye.

"Although we paid for them, F-16s are not given to us, while they continue to send F-16s and munitions to Greece. It does not mean we have to back down just because the United States is doing this. We will visit our neighbouring country, sit down, and talk," he said.

He acknowledged existing differences between the two countries but highlighted the potential for collaboration on mutually beneficial subjects.

The Greek-Turkish High-Level Cooperation Council will be held in Athens on December 7.

