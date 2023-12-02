More than 100 Palestinians were killed and many more injured in an Israeli missile attack on the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza, with many still missing under the rubble of a collapsed residential building, Palestinian media reported.

"More than 100 Palestinians were killed Saturday in a new massacre committed by Israeli occupation forces in the Jabalia refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip," the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported on Saturday.

“A missile strike targeted a residential building belonging to the Obaid family in Jabalia camp,” the news agency said, adding that “dozens were injured, and many others are still missing under the rubble.”

The Israeli army resumed bombing Gaza early Friday after declaring an end to a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.