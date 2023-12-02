WORLD
2 MIN READ
Over 100 Palestinians in Gaza killed in Israeli strike on refugee camp
Dozens injured, and many others still missing and under rubble of collapsed residential building in Jabalia refugee camp, reports Palestinian media.
Over 100 Palestinians in Gaza killed in Israeli strike on refugee camp
Palestinian children in front of destroyed buildings after Israeli attacks hit Jabalia refugee camp following the end of the week-long 'humanitarian pause' in Gaza City [Photo: AA] / AA
By Staff Reporter
December 2, 2023

More than 100 Palestinians were killed and many more injured in an Israeli missile attack on the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza, with many still missing under the rubble of a collapsed residential building, Palestinian media reported.

"More than 100 Palestinians were killed Saturday in a new massacre committed by Israeli occupation forces in the Jabalia refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip," the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported on Saturday.

“A missile strike targeted a residential building belonging to the Obaid family in Jabalia camp,” the news agency said, adding that “dozens were injured, and many others are still missing under the rubble.”

The Israeli army resumed bombing Gaza early Friday after declaring an end to a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

Related'Dozens killed' in second Israeli strike on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza
RECOMMENDED

Earlier on Saturday, the Gaza Health Ministry said at least 193 Palestinians had been killed and 652 injured since Israel's army resumed air strikes after announcing the end of the humanitarian pause on Friday morning.

The humanitarian pause began on November 24 as part of an agreement between Israel and Hamas to temporarily halt fighting to allow hostage swaps and aid delivery.

More than 15,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Israel again breaches ceasefire with deadly air, sea and ground attacks on Gaza
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition