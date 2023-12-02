TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye has been re-elected to International Maritime Organization Council
Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu says Türkiye was elected as a member of the IMO Council "for the 13th time in a row with the highest number of votes in its history, with the support of 143 countries."
Türkiye has been re-elected to International Maritime Organization Council
Uraloglu underlined that Türkiye will continue to make concrete contributions to the work of IMO with its maritime capabilities, knowledge and experience. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
December 2, 2023

Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that Türkiye has been re-elected as a council member of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

In a statement released by the ministry, it was stated that the elections for IMO council membership were held on Friday within the framework of the 33rd Session of the IMO Assembly in London.

Türkiye was a candidate and was re-elected as a council member, the statement said.

"Türkiye, which has been elected as a member in all of the council elections held every two years since 1999, will continue to make concrete contributions to the work of IMO thanks to its capabilities and experience in the maritime field," it added.

RECOMMENDED

Giving information about the election process, Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu said Türkiye was elected as a member of the IMO Council "for the 13th time in a row with the highest number of votes in its history, with the support of 143 countries."

"Behind the support we received in the elections are the successful policies and concrete steps we have adopted in accordance with international regulations in the maritime field, as well as our active presence and country visibility in the work of IMO."

Uraloglu underlined that Türkiye will continue to make concrete contributions to the work of IMO with its maritime capabilities, knowledge and experience.

RelatedTurkish bureaucrat in line for top job at UN's global shipping body
SOURCE:AA
Explore
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Israel again breaches ceasefire with deadly air, sea and ground attacks on Gaza
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition