Israel declares 'dead end' in talks to resume pause in Gaza
Israel accused Hamas of failing to implement its side of agreement that included release of hostages.
Netanyahu said the talks in Qatar have reached a dead end [Photo: AA] / AA
By Staff Reporter
December 2, 2023

Negotiations in Qatar to resume a humanitarian pause in Gaza have "reached dead end," the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

In an official statement, Netanyahu's office said David Barnea, the head of Israel's Mossad, ordered a delegation of the intelligence agency to return to Tel Aviv, accusing Palestinian resistance group Hamas of not fulfilling its side of an agreement to extend the pause.

The deal had included the release of all women and children hostages held in Gaza in accordance with a list conveyed to Hamas and agreed upon, noted the statement.

No official comment has yet been made by Hamas on the statement.

The Israeli army resumed bombing Gaza early Friday after declaring an end to a week-long humanitarian pause.

At least 193 Palestinians have been killed and 652 injured since Friday in Israeli airstrikes, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

SOURCE:AA
