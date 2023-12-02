Negotiations in Qatar to resume a humanitarian pause in Gaza have "reached dead end," the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

In an official statement, Netanyahu's office said David Barnea, the head of Israel's Mossad, ordered a delegation of the intelligence agency to return to Tel Aviv, accusing Palestinian resistance group Hamas of not fulfilling its side of an agreement to extend the pause.

The deal had included the release of all women and children hostages held in Gaza in accordance with a list conveyed to Hamas and agreed upon, noted the statement.

No official comment has yet been made by Hamas on the statement.

The Israeli army resumed bombing Gaza early Friday after declaring an end to a week-long humanitarian pause.