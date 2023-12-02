WORLD
7.6 magnitude quake strikes southern Philippines, tsunami warning issued
The earthquake struck at 1003 GMT and was measured at a moderate depth of 32 kilometers (20 miles).
A Philippine government agency advised residents to immediately evacuate to higher grounds or move inland [Photo: AP] / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 2, 2023

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck Saturday off the coast of the southern Philippines island of Mindanao. A tsunami warning was issued.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that based on the magnitude and location it expected tsunami waves to hit the southern Philippines and parts of Indonesia, Palau and Malaysia.

A Philippine government agency advised the residents of Surigao Del Sur and Davao Oriental provinces on the eastern shores of Mindanao to immediately evacuate to higher grounds or move inland.

SOURCE:AP
