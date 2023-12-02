Israeli fighter jets on Saturday bombed the Qatar-funded Hamad Residential Project in the city of Khan Yunis in central Gaza.

Shortly before the attack, the Israeli army warned the project's residents via phone calls to evacuate as they had decided to launch a bombardment of the residential project, according to eyewitnesses.

Following Israel's second war on Gaza in October 2012, Qatar donated approximately $407M for the enclave reconstruction through the implementation of critical projects such as the Hamad Residential Project.

The Israeli army resumed bombing Gaza early Friday after declaring an end to a week-long humanitarian pause.