The billionaire inventor James Dyson has lost a libel action against a British newspaper which commented on how he supported Brexit but then moved his business to Singapore, a judge ruled.

The 76-year-old founder of the high-end appliance maker sued Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over an article published in January 2022.

In it, he was called "the vacuum-cleaner tycoon who championed Vote Leave due to the economic opportunities it would bring to British industry before moving his global head office to Singapore".

The article's author then commented: "Kids, talk the talk but then screw your country and if anyone complains, tell them to suck it up."

Dyson claimed in a High Court action that the claims made were a "vicious and vitriolic" personal attack but judge Robert Jay disagreed.

"In the present case the Claimant (Dyson) cannot demonstrate that he has suffered financial loss as a result of these publications," he ruled.

"Nor can he show that his philanthropic work, particularly directed to young people and schools, has been harmed in any way."

Dyson's lawyer claimed during a trial in London last month that the article was "a serious and unjustified slur" on his business and personal reputation.