WORLD
3 MIN READ
Brazil's Lula blames UN Security Council failures for ongoing Gaza bombing
Brazilian president emphasises that Israel has the right to self-defence but criticised the unnecessary killing of innocent women and children.
Brazil's Lula blames UN Security Council failures for ongoing Gaza bombing
Lula criticised Israel's Netanyahu, describing him as a leader with low sensitivity to humanitarian issues. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 2, 2023

Criticising the UN Security Council, the president of Brazil has said the body's failure to enforce "respect" for its decisions is part of the cause for the ongoing bombardment of Gaza.

"What we're lacking is sanity and authority on the part of the leadership that are part of the UN Security Council," Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

"If we had true leaders, if we had a body that makes a decision that would be respected and complied (with) — and that should be the body of UNSC (UN Security Council) — we would not have this war," he stressed.

Referring to the thousands of casualties, including children, and the bombing of hospitals in Gaza, Lula described the situation as "madness."

He emphasised that Israel has the right to self-defence but criticised the unnecessary killing of innocent women and children. He called for peaceful coexistence between the states of Palestine and Israel.

Biden's lack of 'sensitivity'

Urging a diplomatic solution to the conflict, Lula criticised US President Joe Biden for lacking the "sensitivity" to call for a halt to the fighting, pointing out Washington's influence over Israel.

RECOMMENDED

Lula also criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, describing him as a leader with low sensitivity to humanitarian issues, emphasising the need for respect towards the Palestinian people.

The Israeli army resumed bombing Gaza early Friday after declaring an end to a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

At least 178 Palestinians have been killed and 589 injured on Friday in Israeli air strikes, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

The humanitarian pause began on November 24 as part of an agreement between Israel and Hamas to temporarily halt fighting to allow hostage swaps and aid delivery.

More than 15,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

Around 1,200 Israelis have also been killed, according to official estimates.

RelatedFrom Arafat to Abbas: How Brazil's Lula kept his ‘dream’ of a free Palestine
SOURCE:AA
Explore
UK will not bow to US pressure over Greenland, Starmer tells parliament
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Israel again breaches ceasefire with deadly air, sea and ground attacks on Gaza
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source