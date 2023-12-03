A powerful magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck the southern Philippines, the US Geological Survey reported, followed by four major aftershocks that sent residents fleeing from coastal areas before tsunami warnings were lifted.

The initial quake struck off the coast of the country on Saturday at a depth of 32 kilometres (20 miles) at 10:37 pm local time (1437 GMT) about 21 kilometres northeast of Hinatuan municipality on Mindanao island, the USGS said.

Early on Sunday, over the span of several hours, four powerful aftershocks of magnitudes 6.4, 6.2, 6.1 and 6.0 rumbled through the region, the USGS said.

The initial quake triggered tsunami warnings -- which were later removed -- across the Pacific region and sent residents in northeast Mindanao fleeing buildings, evacuating a hospital and seeking higher ground.

"Destructive tsunami is expected with life threatening wave heights," the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on X, formerly Twitter.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii also issued an alert but later posted that the danger had passed.

"There is no longer a tsunami threat from this earthquake," it said in a message.

Tsunami warning ended