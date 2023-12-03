A powerful explosion believed caused by a bomb ripped through a Catholic Mass and killed at least four people and wounded dozens of others in Mindanao, southern Philippines, officials have said.

The morning Mass was underway on Sunday in a gymnasium at the state-run Mindanao State University in Marawi city when the explosion happened, causing panic among dozens of students and teachers and leaving the victims bloodied and sprawled on the ground, said Taha Mandangan, the security chief of the state-run campus.

At least two of the wounded were fighting for their lives, Mandangan said.

"This is clearly an act of terrorism. It’s not a simple feud between two people. A bomb will kill everybody around,” Mandangan said.

Regional military commander Maj. Gen. Gabriel Viray III said at least four people were killed by the explosion, including three women and 50 others were brought to two hospitals for treatment of mostly minor injuries.

Only two of those killed had been identified, officials said.

Army troops and police immediately cordoned off the area and conducted an initial investigation checking security cameras for any indication of who may have been responsible for the attack. Security checkpoints were set up around the city.

The deadly blast set off a security alarm beyond Marawi city as the Christmas season ushered in a period of travel, shopping sprees and traffic jams across the country.

The Philippine Coast Guard said it ordered all its personnel to intensify intelligence gathering, stricter inspections of passenger ferries and the deployment of bomb-sniffing dogs and sea marshals following the suspected bomb attack.

“Amid this barbaric act, best public service must prevail,” coast guard chief Admiral Ronnie Gavan said in a statement.