Nine people were killed and 15 injured after armed men raided Peru's Poderosa mine with explosives and took hostages, the Interior Ministry has said.

Police have "taken control of the situation", seven people have been arrested and weapons seized, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday, adding it had ordered special forces to the area to support local police.

The attackers entered the mine shaft, using explosive charges, "violently confronting internal security personnel from the company and taking four people hostage", the ministry said.