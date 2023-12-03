WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suspected militant attack targets bus in Pakistan, leaving multiple deaths
At least nine people including two soldiers were killed and 26 were injured at the shooting that occurred on Saturday night in the Chilas area of the northern Gilgit Baltistan region.
Suspected militant attack targets bus in Pakistan, leaving multiple deaths
The bus was carrying passengers from Gilgit to Rawalpindi. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
December 3, 2023

Militants opened fire at a bus in northern Pakistan, killing nine people including two soldiers, local police have said.

The shooting occurred on Saturday night in the Chilas area of the northern Gilgit Baltistan region, police officer Azmat Shah said.

The bus was carrying passengers from Gilgit to Rawalpindi. The driver lost control of the bus when it was hit by the gunfire and crashed into a truck. The truck caught fire, killing the drivers of both vehicles.

At least 26 people were injured in the incident and transferred to local hospitals.

The home minister of Gilgit Baltistan, Shams Lone, told journalists the incident was an “act of terrorism" and said that two soldiers from Pakistan's army were among those killed.

RelatedNine soldiers killed in terrorist attack on Pakistan military facility
RECOMMENDED

Investigation underway

A local Islamic cleric, Mufti Sher Zaman, was also injured, he said.

After the incident, the location was cordoned off and police helped move traffic through the area in convoys, said senior police official Sardar Shehryar.

The chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan, Gulbar Khan, said a special investigation team was formed to investigate the incident. Law enforcement agencies were ordered to identify and arrest the culprits, he said.

Muhammad Khorasani, a spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, denied in a statement any link with the shooting, saying it was not carried out by their group.

RelatedWhat’s behind the recent surge in terrorist attacks in Pakistan?
SOURCE:AP
Explore
UK will not bow to US pressure over Greenland, Starmer tells parliament
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Israel again breaches ceasefire with deadly air, sea and ground attacks on Gaza
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source