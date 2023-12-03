Sunday, December 3, 2023

0734 GMT — Ukrainian officials have accused Russian forces of killing surrendering Ukrainian soldiers, a war crime if confirmed, after grainy footage on social media appeared to show two uniformed men being shot at close range after emerging from a dugout.

The video shows the servicemen, one of them with his hands up, walking out at gunpoint and lying down on the ground before a group of Russian troops appears to open fire. It was not immediately possible to verify the video’s authenticity or the circumstances in which it was taken.

The Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s office on Sunday launched a criminal investigation, hours after the Ukrainian military’s press office said in an online statement that the footage is genuine.

Kiev, its Western allies and international human rights organisations have repeatedly accused Moscow of breaching international humanitarian law since it launched its full-scale offensive on Ukraine in February 2022.

1140 GMT — One dead after Russian drone and missile attacks: Ukraine

Ukraine has said a man had died in a Russian airstrike near the southern city of Kherson, adding it had downed 10 drones and a missile fired by Russia overnight.

The 78-year-old man died on Sunday morning when the village of Sadove was bombarded, said the head of the regional military administration, Roman Mrochko.

Russia had attacked several locations in Ukraine overnight, using a total of 12 Shahed drones, Ukraine's armed forces said in its daily briefing. It said it had also intercepted a guided Kh-59 missile.

1132 GMT — Russia says it hit air defence HQ in Ukraine's Dnipro

Russian forces hit a fortified commander post of Ukraine's "East" air defence and alerting centre in the central city of Dnipro, the Russian defence ministry has said.