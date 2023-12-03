WORLD
2 MIN READ
UK maritime body reports explosion off Yemen in key Bab el Mandeb Strait
The UKMTO stated that the drone activity originated from Yemen, and called on vessels in the vicinity to exercise caution.
UK maritime body reports explosion off Yemen in key Bab el Mandeb Strait
The Houthis did not immediately acknowledge the incident. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Emir Isci
December 3, 2023

A “potential explosion” has struck a key shipping route off the coast of Yemen, the British maritime organisation says.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations on Sunday issued a brief warning to shippers that the incident happened in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait that separates East Africa from the Arabian Peninsula.

The UKMTO said drone activity also had been reported in the area.

The Bab el Mandeb links the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. The area has seen a series of attacks in recent weeks attributed to Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, who have also launched missiles and drones toward Israel over its war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The Houthis did not immediately acknowledge the incident.

RelatedAttackers release Israel-linked tanker seized off Yemen
RECOMMENDED

Area of conflict

The incident is the latest in a series of attacks in Middle Eastern waters since Israel began bombing Palestinians in Gaza after the October 7 Hamas attack.

An Israeli-linked cargo ship was seized last month by the Houthi group, an ally of Iran which controls Yemen's Red Sea coast.

The group had previously fired ballistic missiles and armed drones at Israel and vowed to target more Israeli vessels.

Last week, a United States Navy warship responded to a distress call from an Israeli-managed commercial tanker in the Gulf of Aden that had been seized by armed individuals.

RelatedIsraeli-owned ship targeted by suspected Iranian drone: officials
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Israel again breaches ceasefire with deadly air, sea and ground attacks on Gaza
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition