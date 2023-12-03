Indonesia’s Mount Marapi in West Sumatra province erupted, spewing white-and-gray ash plumes for more than 3,000 metres into the air, and hot ash clouds blew several miles to the north, according to Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center.

There were no casualties, said Ahmad Rifandi, an official at the Marapi monitoring post, adding that villagers were advised to stay 3 kilometres from the crater’s mouth and be aware of the danger of potential lava.

National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson, Abdul Muhari, said several villages were blanketed with falling ash, blocking out the sun in many areas on Sunday. Authorities distributed face masks and urged residents to wear eyeglasses to protect them from volcanic ashes, he said.

'Alert sounded'

Marapi's eruption alert level was maintained at the second-highest level, Abdul Muhari said, and confirmed that authorities have been closely monitoring the volcano after sensors picked up increasing activity in recent weeks.