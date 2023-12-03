WORLD
2 MIN READ
Modi's BJP routs opposition in key election in India
The victories in three of the five states that voted in November further boost right-wing BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and Modi, who is already the favourite to win his third consecutive term in office next year.
Modi's BJP routs opposition in key election in India
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party routed the main opposition in key heartland states/  Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 3, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party routed the main opposition in key heartland states as votes were counted months before national elections in India, one of the world's most populous countries.

The premier's party wrested control of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan states from the opposition and retained Madhya Pradesh in a landslide despite a spirited challenge.

RelatedModi denies human rights violations in India at Biden press conference

Setback for Congress

The results are seen as yet another setback for the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty scion Rahul Gandhi, 53, who led the opposition centre-left Indian National Congress party's aggressive and personal campaign directly targeting Modi.

Gandhi's father, grandmother, and great-grandfather were prime ministers and political stalwarts who dominated the Indian political landscape for decades.

RECOMMENDED

India's once dominant political force, the Congress party, lost the last two successive national elections in 2014 and 2019 in historic defeats to Modi and the BJP.

The Congress defeated the regional BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) party in the southern state of Telangana while votes in the small northeast Indian state of Mizoram will be counted on Monday.

Modi, who remains widely popular in his tenth year in office, flew across all poll-bound states in October and November to address tens of thousands of people in packed campaign rallies.

With the final votes still being counted, India's election commission Sunday evening said that the BJP had won or was leading in 163 of Madhya Pradesh's 230 state assembly seats.

RelatedRahul Gandhi's appeal against defamation conviction set on April 13
SOURCE:AP
Explore
UK will not bow to US pressure over Greenland, Starmer tells parliament
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Israel again breaches ceasefire with deadly air, sea and ground attacks on Gaza
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source