Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has held a news conference without his Defense Minister Yoav Gallant as speculations on an apparent dispute between the two men grow.

Asked about the situation, Netanyahu said: “I suggested to the defense minister tonight to hold a joint press conference, and he decided what he decided," in reference to Gallant's absence.

In recent days, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said there were differences between Netanyahu and top officials in the army about assessments and plans concerning the Israeli onslaught against Gaza.

Netanyahu, however, tried to downplay the issue by saying, "It's important that the public hear us."

He added that Israeli leadership is "working together" on the war against Gaza.

Netanyahu claimed at the news conference that the army hit 400 Hamas targets in the past 24 hours across Gaza and the war "ahead of us is long and difficult."

According to Hebrew-language newspaper Maariv, the rift between Netanyahu and Gallant has deepened due to the ongoing war.

According to the Tel Aviv-based daily, the prime minister has sought to prevent other members of Israel's Security Cabinet, including Gallant and Benny Gantz from receiving credit for the return of 110 Israeli hostages as part of a deal with Palestinian resistance group Hamas.