India has agreed to withdraw its soldiers from Maldives, the archipelagic nation’s president said.

“The Indian government has agreed to withdraw its military presence from the Maldivian islands,” said Mohamed Muizzu on Sunday after returning from the United Arab Emirates, where he attended the UN’s COP28 climate conference in Dubai.

“The commitment from the Indian side has been consistent throughout our dialogue. We are now progressing into the technical aspects of the withdrawal process,” Muizzu told reporters in the capital, Male.

Muizzu met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of COP28.

The withdrawal of 77 Indian soldiers from the country was one of the main election campaign manifestos of the Maldives Progressive Party, which Muizzu led to victory in October elections.

India has gifted Dornier reconnaissance aircraft and two helicopters to Maldives which are operated by Indian personnel.