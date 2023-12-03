WORLD
2 MIN READ
India agrees to withdraw its troops from Maldives
Bilateral committee to address challenges in executing projects funded by India, says Mohamed Muizzu.
India agrees to withdraw its troops from Maldives
The withdrawal of 77 Indian soldiers from the country was one of the main election campaign manifestos of the Maldives Progressive Party, which Muizzu led to victory in October elections. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
December 3, 2023

India has agreed to withdraw its soldiers from Maldives, the archipelagic nation’s president said.

“The Indian government has agreed to withdraw its military presence from the Maldivian islands,” said Mohamed Muizzu on Sunday after returning from the United Arab Emirates, where he attended the UN’s COP28 climate conference in Dubai.

“The commitment from the Indian side has been consistent throughout our dialogue. We are now progressing into the technical aspects of the withdrawal process,” Muizzu told reporters in the capital, Male.

Muizzu met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of COP28.

The withdrawal of 77 Indian soldiers from the country was one of the main election campaign manifestos of the Maldives Progressive Party, which Muizzu led to victory in October elections.

India has gifted Dornier reconnaissance aircraft and two helicopters to Maldives which are operated by Indian personnel.

RelatedMaldives' new president asks India to withdraw military staff from island
RECOMMENDED

Respecting democratic will

Muizzu said India’s decision to withdraw its forces “is a testament to respecting the democratic will of the people, who have long voiced their desire for the removal of foreign military personnel,” The Maldives Journal news website reported.

Male and New Delhi have decided to establish a high-level bilateral committee to address challenges in executing various projects funded by India in Maldives, the president said.

“The prime minister of India has agreed to this collaborative approach. The committee's focus will be on finding swift resolutions to the issues we face, particularly in expediting critical projects like the bridge project,” Muizzu added.

Indian funds are being used to build the Thilamale bridge project, which will connect Male with the Maldivian islands of Villingili, Gulhi and Thilafushi.

RelatedWhy do some Maldivians want the ‘Indian Military Out’?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Israel again breaches ceasefire with deadly air, sea and ground attacks on Gaza
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition