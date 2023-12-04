Monday, December 4, 2023

2106 GMT — The situation in Gaza is a "man-made humanitarian catastrophe," said the European Union's foreign policy chief.

Speaking at the 25th EU-NGO Forum on Human Rights in Brussels, Josep Borrell pledged to push for the release of all captives in the Middle East, to put an end to this "man-made humanitarian catastrophe," to look for a solution for the day after, and to stop illegal settlements and aggression in the occupied West Bank.

Borrell also said: "One has the right to criticise the government of the state of Israel without being qualified as antisemitic. I can disagree with how a government behaves without being qualified as being anti-something."

2020 GMT — 2 Israeli soldiers killed, 2 others injured in exchange of fire in northern Gaza

The Israeli army has said two more soldiers were killed and two others injured in clashes with Palestinian fighters in the northern besieged Gaza.

In a statement on X, the army described the clashes with the Palestinian fighters in the last few hours as "fierce battles."

The statement identified the two deceased soldiers as Sergeant First Class Ben Zussman and Sergeant Binyamin Yehoshua Needham from the army's Combat Engineering Corps’ 601st Battalion.

The Israeli army also claimed it had killed the Hamas fighters who opened fire on its troops.

1951 GMT — Global leaders group urges govts to review Israel military aid

A group of global leaders founded by Nelson Mandela called on governments providing military assistance to Israel amid its attack on besieged Gaza to rethink their approach.

The Elders, which include former UN chief Ban Ki-moon, accused Israel of conducting a "disproportionate" response to Hamas' surprise blitz.

The Elders said Israel's retaliation "has reached a level of inhumanity towards Palestinians in Gaza that is intolerable".

"More killing is not the answer. Negotiation is the way to end this conflict," they said in a statement.

The group said that governments "which provide military assistance in the knowledge that atrocities are being committed, or may be imminent, risk being complicit".

It added that world leaders "must act now to deter atrocities and end impunity," including by "urgently reviewing military assistance to Israel and putting in place conditions for any future provision".

The group also called on governments to enable the International Criminal Court "to accelerate its investigation into atrocity crimes by all parties".

1917 GMT — Israeli captives' families protest for more talks with Hamas

The families of Israeli captives in Gaza threatened to escalate their efforts to pressure Tel Aviv to resume negotiations with Hamas for captive exchanges through mediators.

Families will set up nonstop protests if captive negotiations are not resumed, Israeli daily Haaretz reported.

Daniel Lifshitz - the grandson of Yocheved Lifshitz, who was released from Hamas captivity and Oded Lifshitz, who was also kidnapped by Hamas - called on Cabinet members during a press conference to return to negotiations for the release of the captive, the newspaper said.

He stated that the families would escalate their actions if this did not happen.

''We will not beg you. If this does not happen, we will sit from 8 this evening near the Kirya army headquarters and will not move from there,'' the newspaper quoted Lifshitz as saying.

1846 GMT — UN chief urges Israel to avoid worsening Gaza aid crisis

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to Israel to "avoid further action that would exacerbate the already catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and to spare civilians from more suffering," a UN spokesperson said.

"The Secretary-General reiterates the need for unimpeded and sustained humanitarian aid flow to meet the needs of the people throughout the Strip. For people ordered to evacuate, there is nowhere safe to go and very little to survive on," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

1827 GMT — Rape allegations of Israel aim to tarnish group’s 'humane treatment of captives': Hamas

Hamas has dismissed Israeli rape accusations against its fighters as a “desperate attempt” to distort the group’s humane treatment of Israeli captives.

“We reject the Israeli lies about raping, which aim to distort the resistance and tarnish our humane and moral treatment of captives,” Hamas said in a statement.

Hamas called on all media outlets “to remain vigilant not to fall into the trap of Israel’s lies and its tendentious propaganda, and to verify every information, to protect the truth and preserve the sanctity of the media message.”

1817 GMT — UK government urged to act to end humanitarian crisis in Gaza

The British government was urged to act to end the ongoing bloodshed in the Middle East, which since Oct. 7 has cost the lives of nearly 15,900 people.

Expressing regret that neither Prime Minister Rishi Sunak nor Foreign Secretary David Cameron was in parliament to make a statement today, opposition Labour MP and shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said the conflict in Gaza “has suddenly reached another phase and many more innocent lives will be lost if we do not act now.”

“We urge the government to continue to push for another cessation of hostilities and for all remaining hostages to be freed,” she said.

She added: “And to be clear, Israel must not proceed or blockade Gaza. It must comply with international law and protect innocent lives and civilian infrastructure and ensure attempts to address the humanitarian catastrophe are ramped up quickly.

In the last few days, partners on the ground have become increasingly concerned about the safe zone.”

1704 GMT — Doctors Without Borders calls for pressuring Israel to stop Gaza attacks

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) called for pressuring Israel to stop attacks on the people of Gaza.

"It #MustStopNow! We are asking governments around the world to pressure Israel to stop the attacks on people in #Gaza and end the siege," the French-based humanitarian organization wrote on X.

The organisation also shared an "open letter" in a video format, showing the aftermath of the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

"We are witnessing the fundamental principle of humanity being openly disgraced," MSF said, adding that Israel’s “all-out assault” is not being waged just on Hamas.

"It is being waged on all of Gaza and its people at any cost," it added.

1658 GMT — Infectious diseases spreading rapidly in Gaza hospitals: doctors

Speaking to British website The Independent, doctors at Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza said the lack of essential vaccines for newborns accelerates the spread of diseases in hospitals.

In addition to infectious diseases, they also said they are dealing with casualties and fatalities due to Israel's intense attacks.

Dr Asem Mohammed said the overcrowding creates favourable conditions for the spread of infectious diseases, and the lack of medical equipment and limited access to clean water further worsens the situation.

He said the surroundings of the hospital are overflowing with "infectious diseases such as fungal infections, skin infections, pneumonia, and epidemiological problems."

Dr Yousef Adnan said that due to limited access to clean water, they treat thousands of people suffering from diarrhoea every day, calling the current situation in the hospital a "disaster.”

1650 GMT — Hezbollah targets 10 Israeli sites near Lebanon's border

Hezbollah has said that its fighters had targeted an Israeli infantry unit at five new locations, including the Karam Al Tuffah site east of the Brannit barracks, a gathering of soldiers in Hiraj Shetula, and others in Hiraj Hanita, Birkit Risha, and Jal Al Alam in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah also successfully targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers east of the Misgav area with guided missiles, it said in another statement. Furthermore, it targeted Hiraj Shetula and Al Rahib opposite the town of Ayta Shaab in Lebanon using appropriate weaponry, the statement added.

In another statement, the group also said it targeted the Israeli Baghdadi site opposite the Lebanese town of Meiss Al Jabal.

1616 GMT — Fifty killed as Israeli jets bomb two schools in Gaza

At least 50 people have been killed and hundreds of others injured in Israeli airstrikes on two schools sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza, according to the official news agency Wafa.

Israeli fighter jets and artillery cannons shelled the UN-run Salah Ad-Din school and Martyr Assad Safwati school in Al Darraj neighbourhood, Wafa reported, citing local sources.

1525 GMT — Genocide is often preceded by warning signs and must be prevented: UN rights chief

The UN human rights chief said the world must remember that genocide is often preceded or accompanied by statements from political leaders and other public figures that dehumanize and demonize people from targeted communities.

"Important lessons of the Holocaust, whose indescribable crimes led to the Convention – and the lessons of Cambodia, Rwanda, the former Yugoslavia, and others – made it absolutely clear that preventing genocide, and bringing its perpetrators to account before all humanity, is essential to the work of advancing human rights," Volker Turk said.

He was speaking at a meeting to mark the 75th anniversary of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

Turk said that the prohibition of genocide is not an ordinary rule of international law. "It is an overriding principle for all humanity and all States to follow at all times and without exception," he said.

"The convention calls on all states and people to maintain vigilance, and it demands action to prevent and to punish genocide," said the UN rights chief.

1451 GMT — Almost 1.9M Palestinian displaced across Gaza — UN

Almost 1.9 million people, or over 80 percent of the population, have been displaced across Gaza since October 7, the UN Agency for Palestinian refugees or UNRWA has said in a statement.

As of December 2, 111 UNRWA staffers have been killed since the beginning of Israeli attacks on the Palestinian enclave, it added.

The Israeli army resumed bombing Gaza early on Friday after declaring an end to a weeklong humanitarian pause.

1444 GMT — Palestinian killed, 22 injured by Israeli fire

One Palestinian was killed and 22 others were injured in an Israeli military raid in the Qalandia refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

Israeli forces raided the Qalandia camp and the Kafr Aqab neighbourhood north of the occupied East Jerusalem early morning, witnesses said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medics dealt with 22 injuries in the camp, including 15 by live fire.

1336 GMT — Cost of Gaza war increases to $51B for Israel

Israel's Finance Ministry has said the initial cost of the Gaza war at $51B, up from a previous estimate of $44B.

1333 GMT — Complete outage of communication services in Gaza

Palestinian telecommunications companies said that communication services in Gaza were completely cut off due to the ongoing Israeli bombardment.

1321 GMT — Rising civilian deaths in Gaza absolutely unacceptable: Spanish premier

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reiterated that the soaring civilian deaths in the relentless Israeli attacks on the besieged Gaza are absolutely unacceptable, local media reported.