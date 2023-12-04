TÜRKİYE
Türkiye evacuates its citizens from Gaza amid ongoing Israeli attacks
Officials from Turkish Foreign Ministry and from the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority welcome Turkish citizens and their family members at Istanbul Airport.
A Turkish Airlines plane carrying 142 Turkish citizens landed at Istanbul Airport. / Photo: AA / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
December 4, 2023

Turkish citizens and their family members who were evacuated from Gaza due to Israel’s ongoing attacks have arrived in Istanbul via Egypt.

A Turkish Airlines plane carrying 142 Turkish citizens who had crossed into Egypt from the Rafah border crossing landed at Istanbul Airport early Monday after taking off from Cairo International Airport.

Representatives from the Turkish Foreign Ministry and officials from the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) welcomed them at the airport.

Some family members who received the evacuees in Istanbul could not hold back their tears.

Türkiye previously evacuated a group of 42 Turkish citizens from Gaza on November 19.

The Israeli army resumed bombing Gaza early Friday after declaring an end to a week-long truce with the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas. More than 15,500 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

SOURCE:AA
