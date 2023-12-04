Turkish citizens and their family members who were evacuated from Gaza due to Israel’s ongoing attacks have arrived in Istanbul via Egypt.

A Turkish Airlines plane carrying 142 Turkish citizens who had crossed into Egypt from the Rafah border crossing landed at Istanbul Airport early Monday after taking off from Cairo International Airport.

Representatives from the Turkish Foreign Ministry and officials from the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) welcomed them at the airport.

Some family members who received the evacuees in Istanbul could not hold back their tears.