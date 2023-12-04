Venezuelan electoral authorities on Sunday claimed that 95 percent of voters in a nonbinding referendum approved of the nation's territorial claim on a huge chunk of neighbouring oil-rich Guyana.

President Nicolas Maduro hailed "an overwhelming victory for the 'Yes' throughout Venezuela."

About 10.5 million votes were cast by Venezuela's 20.7 million eligible voters, said the president of the National Electoral Council, Elvis Amoroso.

The referendum raised fears in Guyana, and around the region, about Venezuela's ultimate intentions over the contested territory.

Maduro, who will seek reelection next year amid a punishing economic crisis, hopes the outcome of the referendum will strengthen his nation's century-old claim to the oil-rich Essequibo territory governed by Guyana.

"Today is a day of ratification, of national sovereignty, and the people have done it with flying colours," said Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino in an evening address on state television.

In Guyana, thousands of people, some of them wearing T-shirts reading "Essequibo belongs to Guyana," formed human chains in solidarity with their government, and their president offered assurances that the country's borders were secure.

The Maduro government has said it is not seeking justification to invade or annex the huge territory, as some fear in Guyana, an English-speaking former British colony.

Regardless of the outcome of the vote, little will change in the short term: The people of Essequibo are not voting, and the referendum is non-binding.