At night, in this village near the Assua River in Brazil, the rainforest reverberates. The sound of generators at times competes with the forest, a sign that there are people here. Until recently, the Juma people seemed destined to disappear like countless other Amazon tribes decimated by the European invasion.

In the late 1990s, the last remaining family was made up of three sisters, Borea, Mandei, and Mayta and their father, Aruka, in his 50s. In 2021, Aruka died of Covid-19, pushing the Juma, a patriarchal society, closer to extinction.

Or so it seemed.

Mandei Juma became the first woman chief in this part of the Amazon and has been the chief for more than a decade now.

During a forced relocation earlier in their lives, Mandei and her sisters made the decision to marry men of other tribes, maintaining their people's lineage, despite a patrilineal tradition.

Today, against long odds, the Juma are making a comeback.

Fear of being invaded

The Juma Indigenous Territory, roughly the size of Las Vegas, is covered by old-growth Amazon rainforest. A top priority is to protect their territory, located in the south of Amazonas state, a hotspot of land-grabbing and illegal deforestation.

Mandei fears they could be invaded the same way as the Uru-eu-wao-wao village where she grew up. Once immersed in the forest, it is now surrounded by pasture illegally planted by non-indigenous invaders.

“I went back there for a visit, and the forest... ” she trailed off, weeping. “It's very painful; this is what we don’t want to happen here.”