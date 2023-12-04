The Chinese military has said that an American naval ship had “illegally intruded” into waters near the Second Thomas Shoal, the site of a hot territorial dispute between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea.

A Chinese naval force was mobilised on Monday to track the USS Gabrielle Giffords during the operation, according to a statement from the People's Liberation Army Southern Theater. The US Navy did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Chinese and Philippine naval and coast guard ships have confronted each other repeatedly around the Second Thomas Shoal in recent months as China tries to prevent the Philippines from resupplying and repairing a rusting warship that it intentionally ran aground in 1999 to serve as a military outpost.

Dwarfed by China’s military might, the Philippines has sought America's help, agreeing to an expansion of the US military presence in the country earlier this year and launching joint sea and air patrols with the United States late last month.