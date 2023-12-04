TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye-Qatar to sign bilateral agreements at strategic meeting
The meeting to mark 50th anniversary of Qatar-Türkiye ties, established in 1973, says Qatari Ambassador Sheikh Mohammed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al-Thani.
Türkiye-Qatar to sign bilateral agreements at strategic meeting
The Qatar-Türkiye High Strategic Committee was established in 2014 as a culmination to their advanced ties and partnerships in various vital fields of cooperation. / Others
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
December 4, 2023

Türkiye and Qatar are expected to sign a series of bilateral agreements at a meeting of their high-level strategic committee, according to the Gulf nation's envoy to Ankara.

The 9th Qatar-Türkiye High Strategic Committee reflects the "deep-rooted ties between the two brotherly countries," Ambassador Sheikh Mohammed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al-Thani told Anadolu ahead of the meeting on Monday.

He also conveyed appreciation for the high level of the bilateral relations, which he attributed to the "common political will that has taken root under the wise leadership" of both Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The committee's ninth meeting coincides with the 50th anniversary of establishing ties between Qatar and Türkiye in 1973, bin Nasser noted.

"Having such meetings on the highest level are an opportunity to discuss the bilateral relations in all its dimensions, as well as an opportunity to discuss the regional and international issues listed within the joint agenda," he added.

He stressed that Qatar and Türkiye have "preserved their strong position against the regional challenges" in the past years through their close coordination over important regional files.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedQatar's Al Thani visit to Türkiye bears great importance: Altun

The Qatari ambassador noted that the trade volume between the two countries increased by 17 percent in 2022 to a value of $2.2 billion in comparison to $1.8 billion in 2021, adding that several Qatari companies are active in Türkiye with their capital totalling $33.2 billion.

"The political, economic, financial and trade cooperation will be one of the main pillars for our strategic partnership," he underlined.

The Qatar-Türkiye High Strategic Committee was established in 2014 as a culmination to their advanced ties and partnerships in various vital fields of cooperation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Israel again breaches ceasefire with deadly air, sea and ground attacks on Gaza
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition