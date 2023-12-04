CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
UAE, Bill Gates' nuclear company join forces for advanced reactors
Bill Gates' TerraPower and ENEC signed a deal to study advanced reactor development, aligning with global efforts to triple nuclear deployment for climate action.
UAE, Bill Gates' nuclear company join forces for advanced reactors
The UAE's nuclear plant near Abu Dhabi started electricity production in 2020, while TerraPower aims to launch its advanced Natrium reactor in Wyoming by 2030. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
December 4, 2023

Bill Gates' advanced nuclear reactor company TerraPower LLC and the United Arab Emirates’ state-owned nuclear company ENEC said they have agreed to study the potential development of advanced reactors in the UAE and abroad.

“For the UAE, we're looking for a future for the clean electrons and molecules that will be brought to reality by advanced reactors,” said Mohamed Al Hammadi, CEO of ENEC, during the signing ceremony on Monday.

"Bringing advanced nuclear technologies to market is critical to meeting global decarbonisation targets," said TerraPower President and CEO Chris Levesque.

The memorandum of understanding comes amid a push by the UAE to expand its nuclear energy capacity and a pledge by over 20 nations at the COP28 climate conference in Dubai to triple nuclear deployment this decade to fight the climate crisis.

RelatedUS led calls for nuclear boost, methane emission cuts at COP28

TerraPower and UAE advance nuclear innovation

RECOMMENDED

The UAE currently has one traditional nuclear power plant near Abu Dhabi, which began producing electricity in 2020. TerraPower, meanwhile, has a demonstration project underway for its advanced Natrium reactor in the US state of Wyoming that hopes to come online in 2030.

Advanced reactors are meant to be smaller, easier to build, and more dynamic than traditional plants and are regarded by some as a vital complement to intermittent power sources like wind and solar, which are expanding rapidly.

The MOU between TerraPower and the UAE said they would explore uses for advanced nuclear reactors, such as storing power on the grid and providing the energy needed to produce hydrogen and decarbonise coal, steel and aluminium plants.

One potential hitch, however, is that TerraPower's Natrium reactors require a fuel called high assay low enriched uranium or HALEU, the main producer of which currently is Russia.

TerraPower's Wyoming project has experienced delays over concerns about HALEU supply since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but the company told Reuters it expects the United States to be able to produce the fuel in the coming decade.

The United States is seeking to start up HALEU production domestically and has contracted with a company called Centrus to develop a project to do so.

RelatedNet-Zero risks being 'bumper stickers' without fossil fuel phase-out plans
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UK will not bow to US pressure over Greenland, Starmer tells parliament
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Israel again breaches ceasefire with deadly air, sea and ground attacks on Gaza
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source