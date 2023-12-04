Britain's armed forces face an equipment funding shortfall of 17 billion pounds ($21.6 billion) over the next 10 years, a public spending watchdog said on Monday, a concern for defence chiefs at a time of heightened geopolitical risk.

The National Audit Office (NAO) put the estimate for the budget for new weapons and equipment at $387.29 billion for 2023-2033, $21.42 billion over budget, the largest deficit since its first report in 2012.

Soaring costs in nuclear and naval programmes, as Britain works on a replacement nuclear deterrent, have pushed up the future budget, the NAO said.

This resulted in a "marked deterioration" in the Ministry of Defence's (MOD) financial position.

Russia's war in Ukraine has highlighted the need for extra military spending across Europe, with Britain an important ally and provider of military equipment to Kiev. It has also been investing in improving its own equipment readiness and expanding munitions facilities.

Deficit could be higher