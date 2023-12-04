The number of people killed by floods and landslides in northern Tanzania has jumped to 47, with another 85 people injured, following torrential rain.

Search and rescue operations were underway in the Manyara region as authorities fear some bodies might be trapped in the mud, Manyara region commissioner Queen Sendiga told reporters late on Sunday.

"As of the evening, we have rescued 85 injured persons who are continuing with the treatments and others have been discharged. The death toll has increased to 47 people," she said.

Katesh Village Devastated, President Expresses Shock