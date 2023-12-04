WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli attacks on Gaza 'getting worse for children, mothers': UNICEF
At least 509 Palestinians have been killed since Israel resumed its air and ground assault on Gaza, where 70 percent of the over 15,500 people killed since October 7 are women and children.
A mother cries for her daughter who was killed in the Israeli bombardment of Gaza in Deir al Balah. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 4, 2023

The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has expressed deep concern over the escalating violence in the southern region of Gaza, with its spokesperson saying that the attacks are every bit as vicious as those endured in the north.

"Despite what has been assured, attacks in the south of Gaza are every bit as vicious as what the north endured. Somehow, it's getting worse for children and mothers,” the UNICEF spokesperson James Elder stated Monday on X.

"Your voice matters. We must believe we can be a part of stopping the war on children... Silence is complicity," he added.

The Israeli army resumed bombing Gaza early Friday after declaring an end to a week-long humanitarian pause.

Mounting death toll

At least 509 Palestinians have been killed and 1,316 injured since Friday in Israeli airstrikes, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7.

The death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza has surged to 15,523 since the start of the conflict on October 7, the Health Ministry in the besieged Palestinian enclave announced Sunday.

The number of wounded through the same period has risen to 41,316.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

SOURCE:AA
