A group representing 83 Spanish media outlets on Monday said it has filed a 550 million euro ($598 million) lawsuit against Facebook owner Meta Platforms, citing unfair competition in the advertising market.

The lawsuit was filed by the AMI newspaper publishing association in a commercial court on Friday, the association said in a statement on Monday.

The newspapers said Meta's "massive" and "systematic" use of personal data from the users of its Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms allows it to get an unfair advantage in designing and offering personalised ads that constitute unfair competition.