Spanish media files near $600M lawsuit against Meta over unfair ads
Spanish media companies have filed a $600 million lawsuit against Meta, alleging that the company's advertising practices are unfair and anti-competitive.
Photo: Reuters Archive
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
December 4, 2023

A group representing 83 Spanish media outlets on Monday said it has filed a 550 million euro ($598 million) lawsuit against Facebook owner Meta Platforms, citing unfair competition in the advertising market.

The lawsuit was filed by the AMI newspaper publishing association in a commercial court on Friday, the association said in a statement on Monday.

The newspapers said Meta's "massive" and "systematic" use of personal data from the users of its Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms allows it to get an unfair advantage in designing and offering personalised ads that constitute unfair competition.

Violating privacy rules

The complainants, comprising Prisa - which publishes Spain's main newspaper El Pais and Vocento, the owner of ABC and other media, as well as other privately-owned groups, said most of the ads placed by Meta use personal data obtained without express consent from clients and thus violate data protection rules.

Meta's press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The complaint is the second time Spanish media are challenging tech companies to protect their turf.

In 2014, the Spanish government forced the closure of Alphabet's Google News service until 2022 when new legislation allowing media outlets to negotiate directly with the tech giant was passed.

