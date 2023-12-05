The realisation dawned on me just before I met Roger Waters, a music icon and passionate activist.

He, originally from the UK, and I, a Canadian with Italian roots, were about to meet face-to-face in Chile to talk about Palestine.

It was as if the world was coming together – a perfect alignment of the stars in a cosmic moment of truth.

I was in the lobby of a hotel in Santiago, the capital city of the Latin American nation.

And I could hear Roger's distinct voice rising above the general buzz of the public space. It sounded just as it did in the many interviews I've heard him before – a voice with the same energy and expressiveness.

This confirmed that I'd soon be in conversation with someone just as authentic in real life as he appears on-screen.

I stood to shake Roger's hand when he finally entered the room. Much as Roger was on a tight schedule, he didn't show it, much less come across as if he were in a rush. This admittedly helped me feel at ease, too.

Now sitting across from him and waiting for the cameras to start recording, I spoke briefly with Roger about activists, mainly in Canada, we both knew: Dimitri Lascaris, Karen Rodman, Phil Fontaine, etc. He shared with me how he worked with them on various human rights issues, including but not limited to Palestine.

Talking this way provided me with what I felt was a natural segue to open the interview: asking Roger about politics, which I did with a question on when he first noticed Western media's dishonest framing of Palestine as a "problem".

Just before the cameras started rolling, though, Roger and I briefly paused from conversing further. I suppose an interviewer like me could make "small talk" in moments like this. The thought crossed my mind, but I couldn't bring myself to do it.

I felt there was something solemn while sitting across from an important and accomplished person. I didn't want to cheapen that, as it were, by commenting on my flight, the weather, or anything that simply seemed like I was trying to pass the time.

One thing that stands out for me in my interview with Roger is when – movingly – he fought back tears.

This was seemingly in response to a question about how events since October 7, when Israel began violently assaulting Gaza and killing tens of thousands of Palestinians – at the time of writing, nearly 16,000 Palestinians have been killed, over 6500 of whom are children) – had affected him.

It was a natural question to be asked. As I thought it might be a good way to invite him to share how recent months mobilised him in urgent or new ways as part of the larger international struggle for Palestinian liberation.