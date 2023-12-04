WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gunfight leaves over a dozen dead in India's restive Manipur state: police
The state has witnessed ethnic clashes between members of the majority Meitei ethnic group and the minority Kuki community, reportedly over sharing government benefits and quotas.
Gunfight leaves over a dozen dead in India's restive Manipur state: police
Manipur has witnessed sporadic violence since the peak of ethnic clashes that erupted on May 3 between members of the Meitei and Kuki ethnic groups/ Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 4, 2023

At least 13 people have been killed in a gunfight between two unknown armed groups in India's restive Manipur state, a police official said, seven months after ethnic clashes in the border state killed at least 180 people.

Their bodies, with multiple bullet wounds, were found in a village in Manipur's Tengnoupal district where the official said on Monday a "massive" gunfight was reported.

The state has witnessed sporadic violence since the peak of ethnic clashes that erupted on May 3 between members of the majority Meitei ethnic group and minority Kuki community, reportedly over sharing government benefits and quotas.

RECOMMENDED

"We are not in a position to immediately identify the dead bodies and cannot say which militant group they belong to," the senior official told Reuters by phone from state capital Imphal.

RelatedExplained: Why tribals and non-tribals are fighting in India’s Manipur
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added