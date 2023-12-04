Anadolu's new publication “Evidence” presents photos and visuals that vividly expose Israel's crimes in Gaza, serving as crucial evidence to try Israel for war crimes.

Since October 7, in the attacks Israel has launched on Gaza, more than 15,500 Palestinians have lost their lives, including over 6,000 children and more than 4,000 women.

While many countries, especially the Western nations, remained silent over the attacks that Israel conducted without distinguishing between women and children, some countries put forward the thesis of "insufficient evidence" for the massacres.

To counter these assertions, Anadolu decided to turn the footage of photojournalists and cameramen who have been in the field since the beginning of the attacks, into a book to be evidence in international law.

The book, prepared by an expert team in Turkish, English, and Arabic, was published under the title "Evidence."

In the publication, Israel's human rights violations in Gaza are vividly presented with photos.

Photographs of white phosphorus artillery shells used by the Israeli army in densely populated civilian areas of Gaza, deemed a crime by the UN Convention on Conventional Weapons, are also included.

Additionally, the book features an introduction by French lawyer Gilles Devers, who advocates for Palestinian victims in the International Criminal Court.

Devers described the photographs and videos taken by Anadolu journalists as "fundamental evidence" that fully exposes the crimes committed.