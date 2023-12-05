Tuesday, December 5, 2023

1608 GMT — Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's chief of staff said that the postponement of US assistance for Kiev being debated in Congress would create a "big risk" of Ukraine losing the war with Russia.

The official, Andriy Yermak, also told an audience at the US Institute of Peace, a think tank, that: "It will be difficult to keep in same positions and for the people to really survive" without direct budget support.

"If the help which (is) now debating in Congress will be just postponed ... it gives the big risk that we can be in the same position to which we're located now," he said, addressing the audience in English.

"And of course, it makes this very high possibility impossible to continually liberate and give the big risk to lose this war."

More updates 👇

2041 GMT — Zelenskyy cancels videolink appeal to US senate

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has unexpectedly cancelled a scheduled videolink appeal to US senators as Washington is set for a showdown on funding for the war with Russia.

Zelenskyy was to appear during a classified briefing, a day before the Senate took the first procedural vote on an emergency aid package that included more than $60 billion for Kiev.

"Zelenskyy, by the way, could not make it — something happened at the last minute — to our briefing," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

"We can't ever put a price on defending democracy in its hour of need, because if Ukraine falls, Putin will keep on going," Schumer said before Zelenskyy's cancellation.

"Autocrats around the world will be emboldened. Democracy, this grand and noble experiment, will enter an era of decline."

1604 GMT — US issues fresh Russia and Belarus related Sanctions-US Treasury Department website

The US Treasury Department has issued fresh sanctions on Russia and Belarus.

1558 GMT — Zelenskyy to appeal to US senators ahead of vote on Ukraine aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was set to appeal directly to US senators for support ahead of a showdown over funding the war with Russia with Washington fast running out of the cash approved so far to help its besieged ally.

Zelenskyy will appear via video link during a classified briefing on the conflict, a day before the Senate is scheduled to take the first procedural vote on an emergency aid package that includes more than $60B for Kiev.

1547 GMT — Macron to meet Orban to discuss Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron will receive Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for a working dinner at the Elysee Palace in a bid to find a compromise ahead of next week's EU summit.

The two leaders are due to discuss "various aspects of European support for Ukraine" as well as other topics on the summit's agenda, according to a statement released by the French presidential office on Tuesday.

Orban's press chief Bertalan Havasi also confirmed the leader's visit to Paris to private Hungarian broadcaster ATV.

1320 GMT — Hungary demands Ukraine be taken off EU summit agenda

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has stepped up his spoiler tactics within the European Union by demanding that key discussions on Ukraine be taken off the agenda of an EU summit next week.

"I respectfully urge you not to invite the European Council (of EU leaders) to decide on these matters in December as the obvious lack of consensus would inevitably lead to failure," he wrote in a letter to EU chief Charles Michel dated Monday and seen by AFP on Tuesday.