Turkish citizens evacuated from Gaza reach Istanbul
130 Turkish citizens evacuated from Gaza land at Istanbul Airport via Egypt following the resumption of Israel's military offensive in the besieged Palestinian enclave.
Israel resumed its military offensive on the besieged enclave on Friday after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas. /Photo: AA / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
December 5, 2023

Turkish citizens and their family members who were evacuated from Gaza due to Israel’s ongoing attacks have arrived in Istanbul via Egypt.

A Turkish Airlines plane carrying 130 Turkish citizens who on Sunday night had crossed into Egypt via the Rafah border crossing landed at Istanbul Airport on early Tuesday after taking off from Cairo International Airport.

Representatives from the Turkish Foreign Ministry and officials from the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) welcomed them at the airport.

Reuniting with his wife Sara after two months, Faisal Said thanked the officials. Said's father Rasit Said thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his efforts.

Meanwhile, Anadolu Agency cameraman Mohamed Alaloul, who lost four of his children and three siblings in an Israeli airstrike in besieged Gaza, came to Istanbul along with his injured wife and surviving child.

The surviving families of journalists working in the Gaza office of Anadolu Agency were also among the group that came to Istanbul.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the besieged enclave on Friday after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed and more than 42,000 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since October 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll stands at 1,200, according to official figures.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
