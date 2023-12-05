The Israeli army said it would investigate the moving of commando troops from the Gaza border towards the occupied West Bank two days before the Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel on October 7.

"We will investigate in depth the decision on the reserve forces, which is a General Staff decision that is made regularly according to a situational assessment," Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari said at a press conference, the Times of Israel news website reported on Monday.

He said, however, that the deployment of the forces that carry out regular operational activities on the border of the besieged Gaza did not change before Oct. 7, but the change occurred with regard to the "reserve forces," which serve as troops to bolster various regions.

Hagari said that under the Israeli army’s routine activity, the reserve forces are positioned every two weeks in different areas "depending on the threats."

"We will investigate this when we have the operational possibility," he added.

Related Human suffering in Gaza is 'intolerable': ICRC chief

Israel resumes deadly military offensive