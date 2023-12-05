Workers at Paris's emblematic Notre Dame cathedral have one year, starting on Friday, to finish restoring the gothic monument in time for its reopening following a monstrous fire in 2019 that almost destroyed it.

Restoration of the UNESCO-listed building, which usually welcomes some 12 million visitors each year, has hit several snags since people around the world watched in horror as its steeple crashed down in the blaze on April 15, 2019.

But its new spire has started to emerge against the French capital's skyline and is expected to be fully completed when the city hosts the Olympic Games this summer.

Behind the scaffolding, hundreds of workers are racing against the clock to restore the rest of the cathedral in time for it to reopen its doors to the public on December 8, 2024.

"We're within the timeframe. We're confident and determined to meet the deadline, but it remains a day-to-day battle," the civil servant in charge of restoration, Philippe Jost, told BFM TV last week.

The work has been "entirely funded" by $848 million in donations from France and abroad, Jost said.

The monument's new spire is identical to the previous one, designed by the 19th-century architect Eugene Viollet-Le-Duc.