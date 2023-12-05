WORLD
Morocco, UAE ink historic deal to boost ties
Landmark deal between Morocco and UAE marks a turning point in their relationship, promising closer integration.
Leaders of 2 countries sign joint declaration to boost bilateral ties. / Photo: AA / AA
December 5, 2023

The United Arab Emirates and Morocco signed 12 memorandums of understanding (MOUs) on Monday to improve bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Moroccan King Mohammed VI met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in the capital Abu Dhabi, during which they signed a joint declaration to boost bilateral ties.

The MOUs cover several fields, including an investment partnership in a high-speed train project in Morocco and investments in the water sector, the energy sector, agriculture and the airport sector.

According to a statement by the Moroccan Royal Court, King Mohammed received an invitation from Al-Nahyan to visit the Gulf nation to develop bilateral relations.

